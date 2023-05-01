In this frightening time of book banning and restrictions on teaching “uncomfortable” events in history, kudos to Skyline Middle School for selecting “The Diary of Anne Frank” as the spring theater production. After several years of success, presenting musicals and comedies aimed at much younger audiences, I’m certain that it was a risk to take on this serious and important Holocaust story. Director Jenn Middleton pointed out, in her pre-show address, that Anne Frank was 13 years old — middle school age — when she began to chronicle the daily events of and emotions related to the two years she and seven others spent in hiding from the Nazis, in a small, upstairs annex.
The talented cast of seventh and eighth graders provided a dynamic teachable moment to their classmates, who had a unique opportunity to imagine how it might have felt to be separated from the outside world; from friends and neighbors, from opportunities to shop and party and gossip about crushes and even from the sun. Ms. Middleton ensured that her students truly understood the nature of the experience and the show was presented with a maturity that belied their young ages. The script required a great deal of line memorization and important blocking requirements. The emotions were real and sniffles could be heard among the audience at the end.
Bravo to all!
Margee Greenfield
Rockingham
