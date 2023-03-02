Concerning this paper's dropping of the Dilbert cartoon as well as the cancellation of anything to do with Scott Adams by other media and publishing outlets, I am disturbed by the continued censorship of individuals for "wrong think."
If you support this country's Constitution and the Bill of Rights then you too should be disturbed by the infringement on someone's right to freedom of speech which is part of the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. We have seen, through the recent "Twitter Files" release, the role played by our government in colluding with media outlets to censor online sources of information that went against the official narrative being pushed concerning multiple subjects.
By disallowing what and how or whether certain subjects can be discussed our national discourse is being pushed in an authoritarian direction. Scott Adam's mistake was in using hyperbole in commenting on a Rasmussen poll. If you disagreed with it, fine. But, if everything you disagree with is racist, nothing is racist.
Bill Call
Harrisonburg
