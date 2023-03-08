I agree with Bill Call (Dilbert Cartoon, Thursday, March 2). It is time to stop this kind of mob-enforced groupthink. Scott Adams may have overreacted to a poorly constructed poll. So what? Are we trying to control what people say? Or think? Not in my America. I think "Dilbert" should be put back into the paper. If the "cancel crowd" thinks it can produce anything as funny, well then let them try.
Sue Daniels
Weyers Cave
