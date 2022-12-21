I am writing in response to the board of supervisors denying approval of a request for a solar farm in Keezletown. As a resident and property owner in Keezletown for the past 30 plus years, I strongly disagree with this decision. Twenty four acres of farm land is a small price to pay for clean energy that would supply 20,000 homes, especially considering the impact farming has on global warming.
I have and will continue to support preserving farmland as apposed to urban sprawl, but I would rather look at a small solar farm than leave my grandchildren and uninhabitable world.
Guy Vlasits
Keezletown
