Following the natural disaster that just recently affected Turkey and Syria, and how the U.S. has promised to provide relief, is an example of the need for support for the International Affairs Budget.
By pressuring our legislative leaders to protect the International Affairs Budget, this will not only provide relief for those affected by natural disaster but will also provide HIV/AIDS medication, implement agricultural programs to promote stability and prevent hunger, staff U.S. embassies, and support critical development and diplomacy programs globally.
If this budget gets, this will also benefit U.S. citizens right here in America. By continuing to help those overseas, this opens up the opportunity for possible new alliances and a new market for producers to sell to a whole new group of potential consumers.
My name is Julia Ferrara, and I am a senior communications major at James Madison University. This semester, I am a PR/marketing intern at The Borgen Project, a nonprofit that advocates for global poverty.
Thank you,
Julia Ferrara
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.