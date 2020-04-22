The Twitter handle TrumpWarRoom has posted a disgusting racist anti-Joe Biden ad depicting dark skinned heavily tattooed thugs identified as "MS-13 gang members" with the legend, "I'm on Joe's team" and "Thanks for pledging not to deport us." Included is the request to "text Trump" to a number I won't repeat.
I fear this blatant race-bating ad is not the last of the presidential re-election campaign's use of fear-mongering tactics. The question is, "How low are they willing to go?"
Boyd Reese
Massanutten Village
How does the old saying says,"You ain't seen nothing yet". We are dealing with the scum of the earth. This is just a sample of the low life in charge of this low-life re-election campaign. Time to rise America and stamp this Trump disease OUT!
