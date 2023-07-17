The local propaganda enjoyers are at it again, apparently, spreading the gospel of disinformation. Whether they know it or not, they use a diabolical method: every evil thing that they or their party are guilty of, they accuse the other side of doing. Thus, the criminal conman Trump somehow becomes a hero. His handler, the Russian tyrant Putin, is made into a poor underdog. Jesus himself has his words twisted into bigotry and exclusion.
I have no hope that they will see the truth, because they have taught themselves to love darkness. But the rest of the community can learn something from them: when for example, Andy Vogan, in a DN-R open forum, spews falsehoods about Ukraine, the peacenik leftists among us might learn that it is not the kind of company they want to keep out on the fringe.
May Ukraine prevail and may truth win.
Evan Knappenberger
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Coward say what ?
