The Planning Commission did the citizens of Rockingham County a disservice by legitimizing a proposal that violates the intent of the county’s master plan. Hearing from citizen opposition supported by a petition exceeding 500 signatures, and the opposition of a clear-minded commission member, Commissioner Keith Sheets made a motion to recommend approval.
Self-certifying his authority by asserting “I’m an ag man” followed by the proclamation “this just ain’t ag land,” Sheets made the ill-considered leap to that as justification for construction of four-story apartment building and a 91,000-square-foot self-storage building within a few feet of existing single-family homes.
Mr. Sheets and his two supporters endorsed a clear violation of the intent of Rockingham County’s master plan, violating the trust of those to whose interests they are charged to look out for in deference to the financial interests of a developer.
The Board of Supervisors has the authority to correct course.
Craig Short
Rockingham
