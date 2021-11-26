I was deeply disturbed by Monday's article "Man With Rifle Causes Stir Over The Weekend In Walmart Parking Lot" and how Harrisonburg Police Department took no action and found no wrongdoing. This man was allowed to do what he did but customers were being told to move back?
The title of the article suggests he was disturbing the peace. And he was allowed to return to the same spot, armed, the following night?
About 66% of mass shootings in this country are committed by white men, and I'm assuming this man is white, partly because we have too little information about this incident, partly because he was allowed to do it, and partly because this took place the day Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted.
Are we courageous enough to stand against obvious threats of violence? HPD, whose interest do you have in mind? Because you were called by my child's school last week regarding a threat of violence. Where is the accountability?
Chris Hoover Seidel
Harrisonburg
