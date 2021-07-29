I recently bought a motor vehicle. I took it to a service center in Harrisonburg, and within an hour had a minor electrical repair and certified Virginia inspection.
After seeing appointments at the local DMV were over a month out, I applied by mail to Richmond for title and tags. Over two weeks later, I have not gotten my paperwork. The local inspection included a detailed review of mechanical performance and highway safety readiness, and was completed with excellent service by a local business in competition with other businesses.
The DMV's task here of reviewing the paperwork is less complex, however is a process overseen by government bureaucrats. Unfortunately, they show little motivation to provide service and are quick to claim excuses like the pandemic for their underperformance. Ironically, we are the ones providing service to government agencies, and not they for us.
A small business in the private sector will quickly disappear if it fails to provide service, because people vote with their feet. Fixing government inefficiency and bureaucratic sprawl is much more difficult. We should consider this when we vote.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
