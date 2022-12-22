I am appalled that the Daily News-Record would approve printing a cartoon depicting President Trump at the rear of an elephant. There are no words to describe how inappropriate this was, shame on the paper for allowing this. Perhaps to balance the scale you could draw up a cartoon of a donkey kicking Joe Biden in the face, I wouldn't appreciate that either.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
