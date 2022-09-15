Kudos to the Daily News-Record for its recent coverage of the Rockingham County Fair. The articles on this year’s fair were extensive, meaningful and fun.
Regrettably, however, coverage of the Rockingham County School Board’s activities has been lacking. During the public comment period of the last two meetings (Aug. 8 and 22), parents have raised the issue of abusive language used by a School Board member toward a student’s parent.
On neither occasion has the paper followed up to verify the reported misconduct or determine the veracity of the allegation. Coverage of the renaming a gymnasium and upcoming meeting agendas has been notable but for some reason the reporter covering the meetings has decided that reports of profanity used against a parent about School Board business is not newsworthy.
The DN-R has been good covering important events like the county fair. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about recent Rockingham County School Board meetings.
Jeff Bolander
McGaheysville
