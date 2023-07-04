I would like to agree with Clarence Shultz of Bridgewater, Va. in Friday's letter to the editor.
As he clearly stated this newspaper is a shadow of the paper of days gone by. I have offered my concerns to the DN-R with minimal response.
I'll make two points.
1. The length of the drag queen article yesterday was extremely long and repetitive. Clearly drag queens get more billing and coverage than any church-related activities in our community and there are many.
2.The DN-R is printing 56 fewer papers a year with zero adjustments to our subscription rates.
I find myself along with Clarence Shultz of Bridgewater, Va. being weaned off of — for me — a 70-year valley tradition.
Dan Garber
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.