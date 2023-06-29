Very disappointing indeed! The continual decline of the DN-R is heartbreaking. I have always looked forward to the paper each morning. No Saturday paper and printing the paper in Maryland has been a huge mistake, along with four additional holidays with no paper. Local sports games and events on Thursday show up in the Monday paper, or Tuesday paper if a holiday. You don't have room to print the graduates pictures but have plenty of space for the large color drag queen photo and extensive article.
A few years ago I never would have imagined our wonderful paper going so woke. Back to the Maryland fiasco. Nine out of the last 10 weeks our paper was not delivered on schedule. For example, on Memorial Day weekend, there was no paper Saturday, Sunday or Monday. We received a paper Tuesday but not Wednesday or Thursday, then three on Friday. Again, on Juneteenth weekend, no paper Saturday, Sunday or Monday and none delivered on Tuesday. We received two papers on Wednesday.
For 40 years, I have really looked forward to the DN-R. However, you are slowly weaning me off of my daily ritual. Your decision to move the printing to Maryland delays most articles from the previous day and has not been dependable, missing deliveries or received so late that the carriers cannot get them delivered. 56 less papers per year, late news, multiple articles from northern Virginia, the liberal spin and missed deliveries at the same price! I believe your readers will decide.
Clarence Schultz
Bridgewater
