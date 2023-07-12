The Daily News-Record has undergone some major changes since I became a reader in 1980 ... As a longtime writer of letters to the editor and open forums, let me begin with the editorial page. Up until about 2019, the paper’s daily editorial column, written by the editor of the editorial page, was consistently conservative and Republican in political and cultural outlook. The same held for the political cartoon featured on the editorial page. Gradually, the editorial page has become more even-handed with right-and left-leaning political cartoons and an occasional editor’s column that tries to be even-handed but might seem too liberal by certain readers accustomed to the old DN-R. Feature articles in the body of the paper likewise strive for even-handedness and inclusivity in representation, befitting a community increasingly diverse in every way.
It is regrettable that we no longer have a Saturday paper and that a fair number of readers now receive their papers by mail delivery later in the day. Hopefully more carriers can be hired to firm up the DN-R as a morning read. The expansion of regional Valley news, ostensibly to increase readership, would seem to come at the cost of local coverage but that does not seem to be the case. Since 2019, local news and sports plus strong advocacy of local community businesses, organizations, and activities have definitely increased. All readers, I’m sure, appreciate the paper’s committed local focus. Bottom line. The DN-R is an invaluable community asset and needs our support.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
