In the 2016 election the Democratic National Committee elders felt they knew better than ordinary party members. Most super-delegates ignored the popular vote in their states and pushed Hillary Clinton into the nomination, frustrating Bernie Sanders supporters.
This time around it looks like the billionaire Mike Bloomberg may just purchase the nomination outright. I predict that in November many twice-spurned Sanders supporters will either stay at home or vote for Trump. Considering that when Bloomberg was in power in New York, he actually did the problematic things the media falsely accuse Trump of, this may not be a bad outcome.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
