In 1996, my wife and I purchased our home on Route 42 in Rockingham County. Soon after, we were annexed into the Town of Dayton. While we pay real estate taxes to the Town of Dayton, we are required to also pay real estate taxes to Rockingham County as well as taxes to the State of Virginia.
A small stream runs on the back of our property. This stream is fed by a small spring and run-off from Route 33 through Heritage Golf Course, by Dayton Walmart and past other retail property. Water from Route 42 which has been diverted by the State Highway Department across our neighbor's property also feeds into this stream. Rain from large storms floods the area properties and homes and carries trash into this stream. Over the years, underbrush and trees have grown in and along this stream, trash has accumulated and flooding has increased. We have tried to keep the stream bed clean, but now trees need to be cut and brush and trash need to be cleared.
I took this problem to the Dayton Town Office, but was advised this was an issue to be corrected by Rockingham County. When I went to Rockingham County, I was told this was a State problem. After calling the State (DEQ) three times and leaving messages, three days later I was told the following: Yes, this waterway is state property; yes, the state is responsible to keep it clean, but the state had no money to pay for the clean up of the stream; they would, however, send me the necessary permits that would allow me to cut down trees and clean the stream. I have yet to see anyone come to check on this.
Is this the way government is supposed to work? Why pay taxes to our town, county and State of Virginia? The next time you vote, ask yourself what your town, county and state have done for you.
Carroll W. Dellinger
Dayton
