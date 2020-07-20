Some questions: Do people matter more than the names on buildings or statues for each of us? Would our time and daily efforts be better spent building a fair, just, equitable society for all people? Just curious.

Michael Galgano

Harrisonburg

(1) comment

Donald

You are presenting what is known as the logical fallacy of a false alternative of choice, Mr. Galgano. People do matter and history and heritage also matter.

Your quest to build a “fair, just, equitable society for all people” is meaningless unless you describe what you actually mean when employing these fuzzy terms and why you think such a society does not already exist. In other words, to whom exactly is your hatred primarily directed? Please be specific.

