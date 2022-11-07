Why does the Republican Party talk so much about protecting our constitutional rights and personal freedoms as they fight diligently to gut the following state and federal legislative protections across our nation:
• The constitutional right of every U.S. citizen to cast their ballot without electoral or legislative interference and eliminating the current guardrail protections against voter suppression and district gerrymandering.
• The constitutional right of a women to make their own body’s life choice.
• Social Security protecting every contributing retiree and the disabled for the past 87 years.
• Medicare providing health care for Americans over 65 since 1965.
• Many existing environmental protections safeguarding against the effects of climate change.
• Funding for public education.
• Civil rights for everyone.
Do you think the above rights and legislation are important within the working of our democracy?
If so, vote! Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8!
Beth Daisey
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.