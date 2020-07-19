Dear neighbors, Why do I have to pick up your bottles and cans every time I go out for a walk? I could fill up a bucket of recycling materials every day. It's so easy to be a good citizen. Do your own recycling. Check out: https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/recycling. Thank you.
Nancy Heisey
Harrisonburg
