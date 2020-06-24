The wearing of a face mask when within the close air space of others is currently the necessary and responsible behavior for each of us. A heartfelt thanks to all who don this latest attempt to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Many are doing this correctly.
However, I often see a number of persons wearing a mask covering only the mouth, omitting the nose. Stop and think about this! A person usually breathes through the nose. And tests for the virus are typically performed using a nasal swab. A logical conclusion is that, if a person is a carrier of the COVID-19 virus, then wearing a mask that covers just the mouth is only partly effective in controlling the spread of the problematic virus.
So, please don’t let your nose hang out! Cover both mouth and nose with that mask. Hopefully this will help further control this pandemic so we can more quickly move to a “new normal” life.
Evelyn Driver
Harrisonburg
