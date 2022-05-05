I love seeing local individuals, congregations, civic organizations, businesses and nonprofits working together to make our community a better place. The recent Great Community Give is a prime example of this kind of collaboration.
Some longtime supporters of Gemeinschaft Home have planned a 10 a.m. event this Saturday, May 7, featuring some original music composed by residents of the Men’s and the (new) Women’s House — all with the help of some amazing volunteers from James Madison University. This low-budget, community supported fundraiser is for a much-needed van, and is being held at the social hall of the Community Mennonite Church, right across Water Street from the new Gemeinschaft Women’s House. Coffee, donuts and door prizes are supplied by generous local vendors, another sign of community collaboration.
The German word Gemeinschaft means community, a good word to keep in mind as we work at doing some good together.
Harvey Yoder
Harrisonburg
