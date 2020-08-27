I took an oath, more than once, still applicable, to “... defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic ... So help me God.”
When called upon, I served ...
in Southeast Asia, in person — I didn’t mail it in.
at the Pentagon (E-Ring to bowels), in person — I didn’t mail it in.
at HQ SAC, in person — I didn’t mail it in.
at Mare Island, Calif., in person — I didn’t mail it in.
from Grafenwoehr to Ulm, in person — I didn’t mail it in.
at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, in person — I didn’t mail it in.
in Southwest Asia, in person — I didn’t mail it in.
I served against socialism, communism, Marxism, and all forms of totalitarianism in foreign lands, and will serve to defeat them in these United States.
When called in November, my duty will again be performed in person — not mailed in!
John P. Mann IV
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.