I just got my meter swapped, but it was supposed to be swapped in February.
I am not from this area — but I see a lot of hardship in this area I did not see in Los Angeles, where I am from. This is evidenced by the number of food banks and their many drivers among other things.
I am not a provocateur usually — but I find this obscene. They can’t update their billing system — so people who wanted to be part of the clean energy movement — at a significant cost; especially where, in this area not everyone can own a home and participate, now don’t even get the small crumbs of excess energy, so Dominion can increase its profits.
They are probably a huge advertiser — so you probably can’t even point this out without backlash which is a shame and very indicative of this area — where the good ol’ boys ensure that they keep change at bay while lining their own pockets.
Lynn Chang
Monrovia, Calif.
(1) comment
Mr. Chang seems to have gone to a lot of trouble just to troll a small town newspaper[wink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.