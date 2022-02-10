Dominion Energy, a monopolistic public utility, should be focusing its efforts on improving its service and lowering its cost to consumers, as well as investing and encouraging green energy. Instead it uses its influence through campaign donations to promote legislation to its benefit, and to avoid oversight by the State Corporation Commission, which is its rightful regulator and overseer of whether it serves the public interest.
Members of the legislature who received large donations from Dominion, amounting to $500,000 this past year according to Clean Virginia, voted to kill all attempts to restrict Dominion influence over the legislature through its campaign contributions.
The State Corporation Commission should have full power to regulate this monopolistic public utility in the public's interest, unhindered by Dominion's influence on the legislature through its major campaign contributions.
Eliza Williams Hoover
Harrisonburg
