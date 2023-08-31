Throughout my life I have always enjoyed reading and studying history, including Biblical history. There have been many persecutions throughout time, but none that seems as continual, against one man, as the eight years against Donald Trump.
The only exception, of course, was against our Lord and Savior. A friend said to me that she had heard a news commentator state that Donald Trump is not just being prosecuted, he's being persecuted. There's no better statement than that, a true one also.
I am in no way classifying the persecution of Donald Trump in the same category of our Lord, of course, I'm just saying the persecution is comparable. The hatred is vicious and all-consuming 24/7 — it never ends. The more the liberal prosecutors pursue Donald Trump, the more I move to support him. The more the mainstream media persecutes him, the more I will stand by him. The more false charges brought against him, the more I value his stance for America and his desire to save it.
To be sure, everything they are doing to Donald Trump leads to one thing, election interference and trying to prevent him from running for another term in office. God bless him and America.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
