Our nation has an acute shortage of blood. It is worse now than during Vietnam or any military action since. What does that mean to you? Your husband, wife, child, grandchild, neighbor, best friend, or your Dad or Mom involved in a major accident may die because there will be no blood to save a person who loses blood due to injury.
Since my Army days I have given 11 gallons of blood — one pint at a time. I will give again today. It takes about an hour and for almost every donor there are no side effects — except a bit of expected fatigue for a day.
Be a superhuman and line up to give blood — and do it regularly. Encourage everyone you know to give. Be a good person — do a good thing.
Jim Gallant
Massanutten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.