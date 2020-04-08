Because of careful planning or just plain good luck some of us will not need the $1,200/$2,400 funds coming from Washington. I suggest that instead of buying a widget that we take the money and donate it to worthy causes. Food banks, emergency squad, homeless shelters and places of worship just come to mind. These organizations will sure need some help as we come out of what looks like a severe downturn in the economy.
Some folks will take advantage of the fact that light, water and mortgage payments may be put off to a different time in the future even though they have the money to pay them. I would hope that this wouldn't happen. Things are difficult enough without being dishonest. Now is the time for us all to pull together.
Robert E. Dixon
Harrisonburg
