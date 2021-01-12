President Trump has shown himself an insurrectionist by his actions inciting violence on Jan. 6. In response, some of his Cabinet and administration members have resigned, expressing moral indignation at what their boss has wrought. Don’t believe them. These are craven and convenient resignations by the very people who have unquestioningly supported the Trump ethos of hatred, violence and self-service. We cannot forget who these people are. We should not applaud their last-minute conversions. They are as responsible as Trump is for the death and destruction we witnessed last week. They, too, have blood on their hands.
Barbara P. Brennan
New Market
