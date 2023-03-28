To quote Mark Twain; “It’s easier to fool a man than to convince him that he has been fooled.” Certainly, none of us likes to be fooled; it’s humiliating and annoying and understandably difficult to admit. However, the evidence provided by the January 6 committee hearings and the filings in the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News make it clear that not only has Donald Trump made fools of millions of Americans but he has been knowingly aided by Fox “entertainers” like Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo, etc. What makes this particularly tragic is that many patriotic Americans have been fooled into giving Trump money and many others have gone to prison because they chose to believe his lies about a stolen election.
Trump may well be psychologically incapable of acknowledging that he lost. But wiser folks should be able to look at the evidence and acknowledge that they have been lied to, choosing instead to believe demonstrated facts.
As the walls are closing in upon Trump, he is calling for protests and violence. Let us all pray that more Americans will not fall for these lies and allow themselves to be used for Trump’s selfish ends.
A few more relevant quotes;
“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscious stupidity,” Martin Luther King
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities” Voltaire
“If liberty means anything it’s the right to tell people things they don’t want to hear” George Orwell
Nathaniel Kirkland, MD Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.