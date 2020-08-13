The letter dated Aug. 11, "Response To Williams On Turner Ashby High School" by Major Steven D. Owen was superbly written. While a student and the many years since graduating from Turner Ashby, I have always felt honored by the name Turner Ashby and always will.
My hope is that Major Owen's letter will be read by those who want to change the name and focus on the last part — "Ashby wasn't defending slavery; he was defending Virginia."
Please don't change the name of Turner Ashby High School!
Teresa C. May
Rockingham
