As war continues in Ukraine, some citizens of Western nations have taken out their anger at Putin on local people of Russian background. Top Metropolitan Opera singer Anna Netrebko was canceled despite denouncing the war and calling for peace. A Russian community center in Vancouver, Canada, was defaced. The classic works of Dostoevsky were threatened with censorship at a university in Milan, Italy — an absurd gesture thankfully later rescinded.
Here in the Shenandoah Valley we have a vibrant and diverse community that includes many people of Slavic background. Our Russian immigrants have embraced what it means to be Americans. Many are hardworking, civic-minded, and a credit to their community. Christians in our local Slavic churches are heartbroken over the brother versus brother war in Ukraine and pray fervently for peace. My own family has come to know and love our neighbors of Russian ethnicity, and we would urge everyone not to fall into a trap of bigotry and xenophobia.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.