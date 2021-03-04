The claim that cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline will result in losing 11,000 jobs and be bad for the environment has surfaced, in various iterations, through news feeds, on social media, and in the DN-R (“Has Congress Gone Mad?,” Feb. 9). This partisan sound bite is misleading and misguided.The State Department has estimated the pipeline would create 10,400 temporary, seasonal jobs (~3,900 full-time positions over a two-year period), and require ~50 positions (35 full-time) for maintenance once operational.
Also, the notion that dirty Canadian tar sands oil will otherwise be transported long distances by rail and truck (with greater environmental impacts) conveniently ignores the cost-prohibitive expense to do so. The essential fact is our planet will have to absorb a lot less global warming greenhouse gas emissions linked to fossil fuel extraction, transport, refining and consumption. With ExxonMobil alone generating $249 billion in revenue during 2019/2020, the oil and gas industry will be just fine.
Jonathan Kiser
Rockingham
