I'd like to believe that we're all trying to be positive and helpful to each other, but then there are discouraging moments. This morning, while driving past my neighbor's home, I noticed that their mailbox had been bashed in and was lying on the ground. Really, guys? And yes, I'm quite sure it was guys!
It just so happens that the owners of that mailbox have been risking their lives in our local hospitals and also are longtime volunteers with Harrisonburg Rescue Squad. Way to go in supporting the folks who put themselves out there for you and your community!
I'm guessing that you're bored because of the social distancing guidelines, but if you need to beat up on something for fun, why not knock your own mailbox down or better yet, make something with bricks and boards and beat it to death if that is what makes you happy!
Marge Maust
Keezletown
