Do not pout or shout. Do not whine. Do not argue. Do not harass employees. Do not spout conspiracy theories or regurgitate misinformation from Facebook. This isn’t political. It is basic health and safety. Do not be the reason the rest of the world is astonished at us. Do not be the reason someone else, your own child or your loved one will become sick, be hospitalized, much less die. Do not encourage our economy to close down again. It’s about caring for one another. Be a good neighbor. Be a good patriot and American. It’s just the right and wise thing to do for us all. Wear a mask! Keep social distance! Get vaccinated!
The Rev. Andy Sale
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.