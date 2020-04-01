Procrastination! It seems like it's "shadowed" me often during my life, including my 2020 New Year's resolutions! I hit a "slump" during January and February; although knowing what I'd planned to write, I just couldn't seem to put pen to paper.
This letter is a perfect example of procrastination; New Year's resolutions in March! Therefore, my title. I'll put down a few lines I think apply to both children and our generation.
One big issue around my house is, "Don't try to talk to me when the water's running!" Others, "Cut off all those lights when you leave the room," "Don't keep slamming the door!" "Part of feeding the dog includes his water!" "Don't keep the water running while you brush your teeth!"
All of the above can be applied in March as well as any January, just don't procrastinate when taking the first step. And don't forget to cover your cough with your elbow and keep washing those hands!
Lynda Broadaway
Massanutten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.