A defamation case for $259,000 has been filed in Shenandoah Circuit Court against an attorney who was working as a guardian ad litem for the County appointed by the courts.
Also, a breach of contract case has been filed in Shenandoah General District courts against a local healthcare provider for delaying services ordered by a court for 37 days and alleged collusion to delay.
Both cases have been in the courts for more than 30 days and the next hearing for both cases is Sept 14th to schedule for trial. Please contact for details and further information.
Robert Thompson
New Market
