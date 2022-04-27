Can’t afford to live in Harrisonburg?
Well, according to Mayor Reed, that’s the case.
“We know that Harrisonburg is a great place to live, but people cannot afford to live here. That is unfortunate,” she said in a February DN-R article, referring to the Lucy Drive housing proposal.
Again, she states that rates were “not affordable” when speaking on another proposed apartment complex in March. She then voted in favor of the project that same evening. The other council members seem to follow suit as well, voting to allow $1,300 one-bedroom apartments to be built.
Citizens of Harrisonburg, it is time we speak up against higher living expenses in our city.
The proposed 2022-23 budget calls for not only a 3-cent real estate increase, but a 5% water increase and a 2% sewer increase. This, coupled with upwards of a 10% increase in property values multiplying the tax increase, will severely damage our city's economy and residents as a result.
Let’s all encourage Mayor Reed and the entire council to go in a direction such as the one Rockingham County just adopted recently — lowering the tax rate to help battle the problems with inflation, yet still balance the budget.
We cannot let this council continue to tax out the residents of this great city!
Marshall Orenic
Harrisonburg
