Gov. Glenn Youngkins' children attended private Christian schools. He was on the governing board from 2016 to 2019 of those very schools. Even at these schools that he supports as good enough for his kids, the teachers are encouraged to read books such as "How to be an Anti-racist" that he finds so offensive for their public school counterparts.
Similarly, his kids were taught to discuss concepts such as race, social justice and inclusion. If these discussions are appropriate for his children in the private Christian school he supports for his children then why should they be forbidden in Virginia's public schools? Virginia has many positive historical events. Students should also know that plantations flourished on the backs of slaves and that during the period of Massive Resistance, Virginia closed its schools rather than integrate. Discussing the official actions of state and local governments provides an opportunity for students, at appropriate grade levels, to learn about and understand historical events that are part of our common history.
Every parent should spend an hour in a classroom to understand the complexity and challenges teachers face. Instead of encouraging people afraid of the dark sides of our history to "tattle" on teachers, why doesn't the governor encourage parents to flood his office with positive comments about our heroic teachers and administrators? Virginia is one of the top states for education in the U.S. Please praise it, Gov. Youngkin, don't tear it down.
Patricia Murphy
New Market
