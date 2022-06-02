Don, don't thank Biden. He took that money from us.
If Joe Biden had used some of the millions upon millions of dollars that he and his family have amassed from their many years on the public payroll, we could give Joe some credit for your $350,000 project in Page County.
The problem is: That was not his money, it is money that he has taken from "We The People." It is easy to be generous with other people's money. Our country is now over $30 trillion in debt. This crushing debt is not all Joe's fault. Those in Congress and presidents from both sides of the aisle have all contributed to this massive debt.
The federal government has no money! It prints lots of money, but those dollars mean nothing unless they are backed by people working to give us products and services. We pay taxes from the money we earn to allow our government to do what it does. It is not their money, it is what they demand from us in taxes!
Your community voted overwhelmingly for Trump because he, along with many Republicans, cut our taxes. Democrats are famous for buying votes with their giveaway projects, but they always do it with other people's money. You can bet your life, Joe Biden knew nothing about that Page County project.
Jim Peters
Rockingham
