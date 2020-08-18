People must fight to keep their liberty. Especially the Christians. Ronald Reagan was correct when he said something to the effect that we were only one generation away from losing our liberty. We must understand that the socialist will do whatever it takes to take whatever is yours.
If you don’t vote, you lose your voice. The Bible certainly shows that we must be vocal. Consider Moses confronting Pharaoh. John the Baptist lost his head for confronting the governor. Pastors need to preach the complete Bible. Study our Founders and see how they applied this to their ideas. Forty to 50 million Christians didn’t cast a vote in the last presidential election. As I have written before, the difference is life or death. If now is not the time to stand, when will you? Your religious freedom depends on your vote. Registration is not complicated.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
