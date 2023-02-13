The day before the Planning Commission rubber-stamped the randomly organized Bluestone Town Center, Chairman Finnegan opined about how environmentally thoughtful it was.
Well, balderdash!
How about all those doublewides they plan to roll in? These homes will occupy twice the ground area that a two-story home would use. They will cause extra runoff and they will have smaller lawns for kids to play on.
A single-floor building, with a big roof, uses extra energy to heat and cool. The oversized building pad they sit on requires energy-intensive blasting and filling to create it. Doublewides may be great for flat, sandy, coastal areas of the Southeast, but rarely so great for Rocktown.
When that Roanoke area factory-built heating and cooling system needs maintenance, is the service call from Roanoke environmentally sensitive?
Jerry Scripture
Harrisonburg
