Anthony Fauci said that people probably didn’t need to wear masks. That’s not what he says now because we have much more data about the virus and how it works. We are seeing science unfold in real time, with all its strengths and limitations. When science reaches a conclusion, it is only as good as the next research and may have to be revised.
Fauci is a brilliant and trustworthy scientist and if he shifts his views he has good reason. As scientific knowledge evolves, our practices may change but right now wearing a mask when in any public place, along with frequent hand-washing and physical distancing, are the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.
The editorial cartoon depicting Dr. Fauci as a frivolous game player was a despicable slam at an honorable man. Shame on you!
Aj (Ann Janine) Morey
Timberville
No AJ, like all liberals, Dr. Fauci's recommendations have changed along with his and the Demokkkrat party's changing left wing political narrative. First of all, we were all encouraged to shut the country down for 15 days to "reduce the spread" of The Chinese Flu, the idea being that the "experts" didn't want the hospitals to be overwhelmed with Chinese Flu patients. Then, we were told that we needed to shut down for another 45 days to "flatten the curve". Then, when the "curve" started to flatten, the temperature started to warm, and folks became restless, we were told that we could go outside, but only if we wore masks and didn't congregate in large groups. Then, we were told that congregating in large groups without wearing masks for the purpose of tearing down statues, looting, rioting, vandalizing, and creating general mayhem didn't spread the virus, but that congregating in large groups for the purpose of attending church services and political rallies was absolutely deadly, and those who did so were publicly shamed.
This is what unfettered Demokkkrat party rule looks like folks, and this will be the permanent state of our country if we allow these evil, wicked, deceitful Demokkkrats to win the presidency and both houses of congress this fall. These people are evil, and need to be defeated. Otherwise, the country is doomed.
