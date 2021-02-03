Some time back, safety concerns on Va. 259 (Brocks Gap Road) were in the news and improvements to the road were part of the discussion. Having driven it to work and back for 40 plus years now, I maintain that the road itself is not the issue, it is the daredevils that drive it. It is a regular occurrence to be tailgated so closely that you only see the glow of the vehicle’s headlights in your mirror, to be passed on a solid line and to see speeds well above the speed limit.
Yes, I take my time before daylight due to deer and when the road conditions dictate (rainy, snow, etc), or I can be driving 60 or so and they still drive like something terrible is chasing them. I am thankful and amazed that there haven’t been more wrecks or fatalities caused by this carelessness.
People, I suggest you drive like your life depends on it, because it does, and sometimes my life depends on your (safe) driving as well.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
