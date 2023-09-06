OK, we are in a drought. I think we fail to realize how serious this is. Sure, we have had droughts, but we didn't have as many people using water as we now have, yet we encourage growth. What are thinking?
I see in Harrisonburg where water should be conserved by taking shorter showers and "avoid letting water run while we brush" and "avoid over-watering our lawn and only watering when needed.
Seriously? Our representatives clearly do not understand the seriousness of this. Water is a resource that we cannot do without. This drought will send a message. I hope we heed it.
Steve Eckard
Harrisonburg
Because we live in an age of near-unfathomable stupidity, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Farcical) sat down with reviled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over the weekend and revealed THE TRUTH about this year’s rain-and-mud-soaked Burning Man festival.
The first part of the previous sentence – the part in which a bafflingly influential Republican lawmaker lets herself be interviewed by an unhinged quack who has been ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion for defaming the families of eight school shooting victims – would, in a normal version of American politics, be a scandal. But there’s nothing normal about our politics these days, so let’s focus on the second part, which somehow manages to be even nuttier.
Burning Man, the annual desert festival of art, self-reliance and celebrity weirdness, became a quasi-disaster this year as heavy rain turned the usually bone-dry Nevada desert into slick and impassable mud, temporarily stranding the 70,000-plus attendees over the long Labor Day weekend.
After suggesting the rain was sent by God (she didn’t provide a reason for God’s wrath, just a vague suggestion the almighty is out to get the liberals), Greene addressed this muddy quagmire by telling Jones it was all part of a radical left-wing plot to get people to care about climate change.
Instead of kayaking the Shenandoah river we can now walk it. Hard to believe people are stupid enough to water their yard. Skidmore Lake is low and eventually Harrisonburg will run out of water.
