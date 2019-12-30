I was aghast after reading Rita Dunaway's "The Myth of White Privilege," Dec. 7. I invite Dunaway to put herself in the shoes of those who have felt "less privileged" based on the color of their skin. Why is it that my son's biracial friend gets stopped three times during his first year of driving, for no offense, whereas my son does not? Why is it that the police wouldn't call an ambulance for an injured Latinx soccer player until he showed his documents?
I recommend she read Robin DiAngelo's "White Fragility" for a succinct explanation as to why it is so difficult for us whites to become aware of and acknowledge our privilege. Any work by National Book Award winning author Ibram X. Kendi is also well worth the effort to digest this uncomfortable truth and what we can do to make our society more equitable for all.
Sue Klassen
Harrisonburg
I wish someone would show me how to get some white privilege because through all my years of hard work and being a law-abiding citizen I haven't received any that I know of!
Dear Ms. Klassen, one notion Ms. DiAngelo and I can agree upon is “that white progressives cause the most daily damage to people of color”. This is absolutely true. The white liberal refusal to view others as individuals judged by the content of their character rather than skin color creates a perpetual cesspool of racist low expectations and accompanying negative reinforcements making it impossible for minorities to achieve true equality with whites. Shame on the white liberal!
Its ok to be racist or have white privilege if you're a Democrat!
