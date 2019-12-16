I found Rita Dunaway’s viewpoint, “The Myth of White Privilege”, Dec. 7 to be defensive at best and willfully ignorant at worst (insert fish in water analogy). It’s true that people of all color are affected by poverty and family trauma (I’m intimately familiar). But I believe that a lack of empathy is what truly undermines our national unity.
We would all benefit from a deeper understanding of generational trauma, PTSS and ACEs and how those circumstances coupled with systemic discrimination sharply reduce a person’s ability to overcome obstacles. Until we own the fact that the scales are indeed tipped, we risk falling prey to the dreaded white fragility.
Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated for his dream. A beautiful dream, but as time has shown, not a simple one for all of us.
Rachael Rose
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Actually, Ms. Rose, relatively speaking, it is the hyper-empathic nature of Western Man that makes them so susceptible to emotional and egalitarian appeal. It also explains the massive number of social programs found throughout the West.
I would again suggest that “white privilege” is nothing more than a rephrasing of Marx’s oppressed/oppressor narrative, in this case white oppressor vs non-white oppressed. It is still meant to do one thing – create an ever greater divide between whites and non-whites with the political intent of destroying the social fabric of America (which is already in tatters so I am not sure how much more damage can be done to it).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.