Ironically, Rita Dunaway insists that process matters “even” for DACA (“Process Matters — Even For DACA,” Nov. 16). Does it matter to her that Trump has just subverted military justice by pardoning soldiers found guilty by a military court of the United States?
Wanton killing apparently doesn’t deserve a process of justice in this case according to President Trump. And to think, we just “celebrated” Veterans Day. Did they defend us for the sake of freedom and justice for all, or justice only for those not in the military. What do you think?
Sandra Rose
Penn Laird
The world is better off without the filth the soldiers exterminated. They were the proverbial scapegoats. And The president can pardon anyone--within reason, Ms. Snowflake.
