Muslims across the world are observing fasts these days during the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims are enjoined to engage more in prayers and charity. Prophet Muhammad says that the first 10 days of Ramadan bring God’s mercy, the middle 10 days His forgiveness and the last 10 days save one from the fire of hell.
God has commanded his believers to seek forgiveness as well as His Prophets like Moses, Solomon, Jesus, and Muhammad, peace be on them all, have enjoined it. When God states "seek forgiveness" He also declares “surely, Allah is Most Forgiving, Merciful”. [2:200]
It is not possible for a person to turn toward God for forgiveness and not be forgiven. One form of good deeds is helping those in need. There are millions of Americans who don’t have enough food to feed their children and as Ahmadi Muslims it is our duty to help them.
Fareed Ahmed
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.