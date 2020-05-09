Del. Wilt and Sen. Obenshain oppose early release of prison inmates, citing public safety.
Facts: Early release is for inmates mere months from completing their sentences anyway. Reducing numbers now helps protect inmates, prison employees and their families. It's the right call.
Sadly, COVID-19 compounds Virginia's cruel past. Our parole board has denied parole to thousands, citing the "seriousness of the crime" decades earlier. This in spite years of self-rehabilitation demonstrated in classes, jobs, mentoring, Bible classes and warden testimonials.
Elderly inmates with walkers, wheelchairs, canes, blindness have long deserved assisted geriatric release instead of $50,000 to $80,000 a year we spend incarcerating them. For all these COVID is a likely death sentence.
The few approved for release urgently need housing. Thank God Kingsway Ministries is helping. Please donate!
When a building is on fire we rescue the humans. That's what a civilized society does and what our faith demands.
Ruth Jost
Rockingham
